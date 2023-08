Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a blaze at Kooragang on Wednesday morning.

Fire and Rescue crews were called to the incident on Sandpiper Close just after 11am and when they arrived were in an offensive fighting mode according to a statement.

It’s understood up to seven fire trucks attended the scene, along with Police and Ambulance.

One man was been treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, before being transported to hospital.