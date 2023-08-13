Man killed in Gyrocopter accident at Allworth

A report will be prepared for the coroner after a man was killed in a Gyrocopter accident yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Allworth, just north of Raymond Terrace at around 4.30pm, after reports the rotorcraft had crashed into bushland off Buckets Way.

Officers from Port Stephens Hunter police district located a 70 -year -old man deceased at the site while a second, 53 -year – old man was found with serious injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.