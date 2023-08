We’re back with Views on News with NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham, as he chats with Brent Bultitude to speak out about Senator Pauline Hanson’s decision to ‘dump’ him from the role of NSW leader of One Nation. The pair also touch on PM Anthony Albanese and his admission to not reading the Uluru Statement of the Heart and the Matildas loss against England.

