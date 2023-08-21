Metford Train Station northern access proposal set to be revived

Residents on the northern side of Metford Train Station, could have access via a new access point, if a motion before Maitland Council is successful.

It has been something that locals have long called for but has failed to get off the ground, but Councillor Mitchell Griffin believes having Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison as the Minister for Regional Transport in the new state government, could be what the proposal needs.

Currently residents in the ever expanding Chisholm, Thornton North and Morpeth are forced to commute to Thornton Train Station, due to there being no direct access to Metford.

It means more cars on the heavily congested Raymond Terrace and Metford Roads, lack of parking at Thornton Train Station and an under utilised facility at Metford.

In 2020, the owners of property on the northern side of Metford Train Station entered discussions with the state government about potentially buying part of their land for an access point and car park, however it was rejected.

Council will consider the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday night.