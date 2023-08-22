No major issues identified with Broadmeadow Precinct project

A review into the Broadmeadow Precinct project has found there are no major issues with the planning processes.

On August 5, NSW Premier Chris Minns directed The Cabinet Office to undertake an urgent review of governance, assurance and decision-making processes into the Broadmeadow project after Newcastle MP and Minister for the Hunter Tim Crakanthorp was removed from cabinet and referred to the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

He had omitted property listings in areas around the precinct which prompted the Premier to remove him.

The Review found that there are no major issues with processes and recommends that the pause on NSW Government work on precinct planning should be lifted to reduce delays and provide certainty to stakeholders and the community.

There is in fact no mention of Tim Crakanthorp in the review at all.

NSW Minister for Planning Paul Scully said the project is critical for the Hunter region.

“All four of the Review’s recommendations will be enacted, and I am committed to seeing the urban renewal project in Broadmeadow – such a key growth area for the Hunter – come to fruition and kick-start urban renewal in the region.

“This project is based on incredible collaboration between Newcastle City Council and the Department of Planning and Environment, and it is important that, now the due diligence measures have been undertaken, that work can continue.”