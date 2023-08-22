Police launch appeal to track down missing Cessnock woman

Police are ramping up their investigation into a missing Cessnock woman, today appealing for public information.

43-year-old Sharny Cavanagh was last seen at a home on Occident Street, Nulkaba, about 6:30pm Sunday.

The alarm was raised when she was unable to be located or contacted and a report was made to Hunter Valley Police, who have commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.

Sharny is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 160 centimetres tall, of medium build, with blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen driving a silver 2019 Honda HRV station wagon with NSW registration EBK88P.

She is also known to frequent the Beresfield and Cessnock areas.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.