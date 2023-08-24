Newcastle daycare facing $41,000 fine over alleged underpaying of staff

A Newcastle daycare is facing fines of over $41,000 over allegations of underpaying a worker.

The Fair Work Ombudsman has commenced legal action against The Little Unicorn on Honeysuckle, after receiving a request from a casual worker, who was employed between June 2021 and May 2022.

It’s alleged the worker was not paid for her final shifts in the two week period before her employment ended and after issuing a Compliance Notice, the company failed to comply.

The Fair Work Ombudsman is seeking a $41,250 fine for non-compliance, as well as an order for the company to rectify the alleged underpayment, plus interest and superannuation.

A spokeswoman for the company has claimed the employee has now been paid in full and claimed communication from the Ombudsman had been sent to a previously registered address.

When asked about those allegations, the Ombudsman declined to comment, but said the matter was before the courts.

Acting Fair Work Ombudsman Mark Scully says the regulator would continue to enforce workplace laws and take businesses to court where lawful requests are not complied with.

“Where employers do not comply, we will take appropriate action to protect employees. A court can order a business to pay penalties in addition to back-paying workers,” Mr Scully said.

“Any employees with concerns about their pay or entitlements should contact the Fair Work Ombudsman for free assistance.”

The matter is set to be heard before the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Sydney on September 7.