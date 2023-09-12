Beloved coach Nadene McBride posthumously recognised

Nadene McBride has been posthumously recognised at the AFL Hunter Central Coast Elliot Davey Medal awards night for her incredible contribution to her club the Singleton Roosters.

Nadene was one of the ten people who tragically died in the bus crash at Greta in June.

Last night the beloved coach was recognised as the NSW/ACT AFLW Community Ambassador for her incredible contribution to her club and to women’s aussie rules.

The community ambassador award recipient receives a $1,000 grant to donate to a club of their choice and the opportunity to be involved in the 2023 AFLW Finals Series.

It will be awarded to the Roosters on Nadene’s behalf.

The Singleton Roosters were also recognised as the inaugural winner of the Spirit of the AFL Hunter Central Coast award.