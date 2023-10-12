Emergency services on scene of mid-air plane fire at Scone Airport

Emergency services responded to reports of a plane fire at Scone Airport on Thursday morning.

Aberdeen Fire and Rescue say a light aircraft which took off from the airport, headed for Mudgee, ran into some trouble early in the trip.

Initially it was thought that one of the planes front tyres caught on fire and exploded mid-air, however it has since been revealed the front wheel locked up before take off and exploded as it left the ground.

The plane remained in the sky for some time, where it was circling the area, dumping fuel before making an emergency landing at around 10:30am.

NSW Police say there were called the scene around 9am, with reports of the incident.

“Officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District were called to the airport after the plane took off.

“An emergency response plan was enacted with police joined at the airport by airport emergency personnel, along with Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Ambulance,” a Police spokesperson said.

The plan was safely landed without incident with no injuries reported.

Images: Fire and Rescue Aberdeen