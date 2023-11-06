Construction to begin on university campus at Gosford before year end

The University of Newcastle’s high tech campus on the Central Coast is another step closer.

A main works contractor has been appointed for the $63.8 million, three-storey Gosford campus that will be located on Mann Street, close to Gosford railway station.

It’ll have a bus terminal, small retail area, cafe and accessible open space for students.

The land for the build has been provided by the NSW Government’s Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation with the uni putting in $27.8 million of the total cost with $18 million from the Australian and NSW Governments.

Hansen Yuncken has been appointed as the main works contractor and expect to get construction work underway before the end of the year.

University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky AO said the tender process was highly competitive and the University was pleased to be working with a company that aligned with its strategic values and boasts a track record in delivering contemporary and dynamic higher-education facilities.

“We have a firm vision for our campuses, to meet the needs of our students, staff and community for the future, and providing a space that is vibrant, safe, and accessible to engage and collaborate,

“Our new Central Coast campus will be a state-of-the-art education and training facility that will help close skills gaps, increase educational participation rates, and generate new jobs for people living on the Central Coast.

“The new campus in Gosford CBD will allow us to introduce new offerings and align our programs to industry and community needs, giving students more opportunities to complete their university studies on a local campus without leaving the region.

“We are proud to have been on the Central Coast for more than 30 years at our Ourimbah Campus, educating more than 40,000 students during that time. We are committed to the Central Coast, and this new campus will be pivotal in transforming Gosford into a thriving city and create more opportunities for our young people to aspire to and achieve.”

The first students will be welcomed onto campus in mid-2025.

For more information on this project, visit https://www.newcastle.edu.au/engage/development-projects/central-coast-campus