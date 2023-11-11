Where And How To Mark Remembrance Day Across The Hunter 2023

The Hunter is marking Remembrance Day, with locals joining the rest of Australia and other Commonwealth nations in pausing to honour those who have served and sacrificed.

To mark the solemn occasion, there will be a number of services held across the region.

Check the list out below for your nearest service, and let us know if we have missed any.

LAKE MAC

– Speers Point at Speers Point Cenotaph @ 10:40am

– Valentine at Allambee Park @ 10:40am

– Dora Creek at Dora Creek Workers Club @ 11am

– Pelican Flats at Memorial Park @10:40am

– Dudley at the Dudley War Memorial @ 10:40am

– Cardiff at the Cardiff Memorial @ 10:30am

– Swansea at the Sun Dial Memorial @ 11am

– Toronto at the Toronto War Memoral, Goffet Park @ 10:45am

– Wangi Wangi at the Watkins Road Cenotaph @ 10:30am

NEWCASTLE

– Newcastle at Civic Park @ 11am with RAAF fly-over

– Hamilton at Gregson Park @ 10:50am

– Adamstown at the Brunker Road World War 1 Memorial @ 10:50am

PORT STEPHENS

– Medowie at Medowie Social @ 11am

– Karuah at Memorial Park @ 10:45am

– Nelson Bay at Apex Park Memorial @ 10:30am

– Raymond Terrace at ANZAC Park @ 10:15am

– Tanilba Bay at Tilligerry RSL Sports Club War Memorial @ 11am

MAITLAND

– East Maitland at the William Street War Memorial @ 10:30am

– Maitland at the World War 1 Cenotaph in Maitland Park @ 10:30am

CESSNOCK

– Branxton at John Rose Avenue rotunda @ 10.30am

– Cessnock at the cenotaph within the TAFE grounds @ 10:45am

SINGLETON

– Singleton at Burdekin Park @ 10:45am