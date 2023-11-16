Duo on the run from police after alleged robbery gone wrong at Raymond Terrace

Two men remain on the run from authorities after a robbery gone wrong at a hotel in Raymond Terrace.

Police were called to the Lakeside Tavern just after 11:30pm on Tuesday following reports of an attempted theft from the bar.

Officers were told the pair of unknown offenders were interrupted by a staff member while trying to steal alcohol from behind the counter.

It’s alleged the men then punched the employee several times before fleeing the premises in a 2011 silver Mazda 2, which is owned by the employee.

The 38-year-old male employee was treated at the scene for swelling and bruising to his face.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene – as inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.