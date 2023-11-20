“Significant” Oil Spill Detected In Thornton Stormwater System

The NSW Environment Protection Authority has been called in to investigate after an oil spill at Thornton.

Maitland Council was made aware of what it described as a “significant” spill in the city’s stormwater system located along Kooralbyn Street on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson confirmed the spill was unrelated to Council operations, but that crews were on site helping to manage the issue.

The incident has been referred to the NSW EPA which is expected to launch inquiries into the cause and determine the extent of the impacts on the local environment in the coming days.

Traffic is unaffected but motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area.