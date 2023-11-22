Man Arrested On Hunter Train Allegedly In Possession Of Gel Blaster, Drugs

A man has been charged after allegedly being caught carrying a gel blaster, balaclava and prohibited drugs on a Newcastle-bound train.

Around 7 o’clock on Sunday night, officers attached to the North Central Police Transport Command were conducting fare compliance when they approached a 19-year-old man on an eastbound Hunter line service.

After speaking with him, a search was conducted with officers locating a gel blaster firearm, a balaclava and about 26 grams of cannabis.

The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with possess prohibited drug and possess unregistered firearm in public place.

He was refused bail and appeared before Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday.