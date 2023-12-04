Information sessions this week on Hunter Transmission Project

There are a number of information sessions being held this week about the Hunter Transmission Project.

The proposed route for the 115 kilometre corridor was unveiled by EnergyCo last week and under the plans would see the Bayswater Power Station connected to Eraring, traversing through Singleton, Broke, Pokolbin and Wollombi, before connecting to the existing transmission line through Martinsville and Cooranbong.

Around 15 per cent of the project is being proposed to run through private land – impacting up to 80 landholders.

The information sessions being held this week are:

5 December – Cooranbong Community Hall, 614 Freemans Dr Cooranbong 2265, 3pm to 7pm

– Cooranbong Community Hall, 614 Freemans Dr Cooranbong 2265, 3pm to 7pm 6 December – Singleton Youth Venue, corner of Pitt St and Bathurst St Singleton 2330, 3pm to 7pm

– Singleton Youth Venue, corner of Pitt St and Bathurst St Singleton 2330, 3pm to 7pm 7 December – Millfield Community Hall, 25 Bennett St Millfield 2325, 3pm to 7pm

More information can be found on the project website: https://www.energyco.nsw.gov.au/projects/hunter-transmission-project