Kathleen Folbigg could have name cleared this week

Hunter mum Kathleen Folbigg could finally have her name cleared before Christmas.

She received an unconditional pardon in June and was released from gaol, after an inquiry heard new scientific evidence indicating there was reasonable doubt of her guilt – the now 55-year-old had spent 20 years behind bars after being charged over the deaths of her four children.

Ms Folbigg’s four children – Patrick, Caleb, Sarah and Laura – died between 1989 and 1999 in the Hunter Valley.

Ms Folbigg’s case was referred to the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal to have her conviction squashed.

A decision on her convictions will be made this Thursday in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney.