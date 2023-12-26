Bricks of cocaine wash up on local beaches

Bricks of cocaine are washing up on beaches along NSW and anyone who finds one is being urged to report it.

Seven have been found so far at Blacksmiths, Avoca, Magenta and Manly beaches. The barnacle covered packages have all been sent for further examination and presumptive testing has indicated the drug is present.

Police along with Surf Life Saving NSW are continuing to scour beaches in search for anymore which may have washed up.

Anyone who locates one is being advised to not touch or open the package, instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.