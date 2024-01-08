Police launch appeal to find missing Newcastle man

Police are on the hunt for a man missing from Newcastle.

31-year-old Kinglsey Mclaren was last seen at a licensed venue on Whard Road at around 5:30pm on Sunday.

He’s described as being Caucasian appearance, 180 centimetres tall, medium build, short blonde hair, a stubbly beard and was last seen wearing a dark blue button up shirt with white palm trees, black shorts and thongs.

Police believe he is in the Newcastle area.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.