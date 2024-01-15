Police Investigate After Woman Flees Scene Of Fiery Jewells Car Crash

Police are investigating a fiery car crash which caused dramas on the Pacific Highway early this morning.

Around 6am, emergency services rushed to the scene at Jewells, near Dalrymple Street, to reports of an earlier accident where a car had smashed into an embankment and burst into flames.

Officers were told the vehicle had been abandoned by a woman who fled the scene.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze but not before the blue Ford Mustang sustained significant damage.

Inquiries have been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.