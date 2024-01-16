Groovin the Moo headed for the big smoke in Newcastle

Newcastle has snagged another major event with Groovin The Moo making the moo-ve from Maitland to Newcastle Foreshore.

The festival has called Maitland Showground home since 2006 and has hosted some of the biggest names in music including Hilltop Hoods, The Presets, Charli XCX and The Wombats.

Organisers say the switch to Newcastle was too good to pass up with better transport and accommodation options.

A Groovin the Moo spokesperson said they were looking forward to growing the event on Newcastle’s iconic foreshore.

“We’re really excited to be putting on a festival in Foreshore Park.

“The decision to move the festival was a very difficult one for us but ultimately we felt necessary to grow the event and take advantage of Newcastle’s impressive transport and accommodation options.

“Foreshore Park is a stunning location and we look forward to calling it home,” The spokesperson said.

Newcastle will host its first event on May 4, 2024, which is expected to attract 25,000 revelers.

The line-up is set to be announced in the coming weeks, ahead of tickets going on sale.