Newcastle Jets women lose head coach to China

The Newcastle Jets women’s coach has departed the club, following weeks of speculation about his future.

Gary Van Egmond has accepted an offer from the Chinese Football Association and will leave the Jets effective immediately.

The 58-year-old was signed on following the departure of Ash Wilson midway through last season and was on contract until the end of this season.

Assistant coach Ryan Campbell will take the reins as interim head coach until a permanent successor is appointed.

Newcastle Jets CEO Shane Mattsike says the club is disappointed that he is leaving at this point.

“With our Women’s team drawing record support and building great momentum at the half-way mark of the competition, Gary has made a big contribution to the team and we are disappointed that he is leaving the Club at this point.

“Gary has received an attractive offer from the Chinese Football Association however it is clear that the timing of his departure is not ideal for our team and our fans.

“Gary had raised the possibility taking up this opportunity late last year with the last few weeks being focused on whether he would take the role and discussions around an appropriate release from his contract,” Mr Mattiske said.