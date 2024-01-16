Police terminate Lake Macquarie pursuit due to safety concerns

A police pursuit across Lake Macquarie on Tuesday morning has been called off due to safety concerns.

Officers attempted to stop a silver Nissan X-Trail on Glebe Road in Hamilton South just before 7am.

The vehicle was reported stolen from a Singleton address earlier on Monday morning.

When the driver failed to stop a pursuit was initiated, which spanned Charlestown, Cardiff and Warners Bay, however it was terminated due to safety concerns.

As police attempt to track down the culprits, they’re asking for anyone with information to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.