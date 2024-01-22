Duncan McNab – Roger Rogerson

Roger Rogerson, arguably the most corrupt police officer in the nation’s history, died while serving his fourth prison sentence.

The 83-year-old, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of a juvenile drug dealer, had a brain aneurysm on Thursday and was transferred from Long Bay prison to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick, where he died on Sunday

Richard King spoke with former detective Duncan McNab, who was behind Rogerson’s arrest over the attempted murder of undercover cop Mick Drury and wrote a book on Rogerson’s life and crimes.

Listen to the podcast here.