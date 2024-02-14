Health swimming warning issued

There’s a been a major escalation in cases of a serious stomach disease in the Hunter.

Cases of Cryptosporidiosis are caused by a parasite which is expelled mainly by people suffering diarrhoea.

The Hunter has recorded its highest number of cases since 2016.

The disease is usually caught when people swim in or swallow water contaminated with parasites.

Symptoms of cryptosporidiosis include acute diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, fever, headache and loss of appetite.

NSW Health has advised those who have had diarrhoea not to swim for at least two weeks.