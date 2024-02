A man has died during training at a Maitland Sports Field.

Police have confirmed the 31-year-old collapsed at McKeachies Oval in Aberglasslyn yesterday at around 5:30pm.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene, before taking him to Maitland Hospital, but he was tragically declared deceased on arrival.

It’s not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.