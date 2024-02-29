Former Prime Minister’s company scores local energy contracts

A company owned by a former Prime Minister has won a hefty local contract.

Malcolm Turnbull’s Upper Hunter Hydro will carry out two pumped hydro projects at Glenbawn near Scone and Glennies Creek north of Singleton.

Water NSW says the projects will deliver long duration storage of more than 1,400 megawatts for at least eight hours and have the opportunity for integrated wind energy.

CEO Andrew George said the projects are the latest milestones in ongoing efforts to grow sustainability initiatives and identify renewable energy generation and storage opportunities on WaterNSW land and assets.

“We have an opportunity to not only assist the transition to a renewable energy power grid, but to also assist in the creation of jobs, support the local community, and generate revenue to put downward pressure on water costs for customers,” Mr George said.

It’s hoped that once complete they would both be in operation by the early 2030’s and support 80 ongoing jobs.