Stolen bikes recovered and two men arrested

Newcastle police have had some wins cracking down on bicycle thieves.

Last Friday, a 25 year old man of no fixed place of abode was charged with nine offences in relation to break and enter and theft in Newcastle, Hamilton and Mayfield, he has been remanded in custody.

Also last week, a 32 year old man from Newcastle East was charged with seven offences in relation to break and enter and theft for offences in Newcastle, Newcastle East and Merewether.

He’ll appear in Newcastle court on March 26.

Newcastle City Police are now attempting to identify the owners of a number of bikes which were seized from a home in Hamilton South earlier this month.

Details and more pictures are on the Newcastle police Facebook page.