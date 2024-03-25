Four Teens Charged Following Police Pursuit Across The Hunter

Four teenagers will face a children’s court accused of leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car across the Hunter last night.

A brief chase was sparked at Argenton just before 11pm after a Hyundai Sonata sedan failed to stop.

The manner of driving saw officers terminate the pursuit.

Instead, the vehicle – which had allegedly been stolen from a Warabrook address – was tracked to Wallsend where road spikes were deployed.

The Hyundai managed to continue on to Hamilton before eventually coming to a halt along Beaumont Street where two 14-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were arrested.

The driver – aged 14 – has been charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, not give particulars to other driver, and breach of bail.

The two other boys are each facing one count of being carried in conveyance, while the female passenger has been charged with being carried in conveyance, possession of a prohibited drug and breach of bail offences.

All four teenagers were refused bail to appear before a children’s court today.