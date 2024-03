The owners of an Islington property will be left counting the cost after fire tore through the home this morning.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Norfolk Avenue shortly after 11 o’clock following reports of the blaze.

NSW Fire & Rescue crews managed to contain the flames to a single room, however much of the house sustained smoke damage.

There have been no reports of any injuries or that anyone was inside at the time.

Efforts are now underway to determine the cause of the blaze.