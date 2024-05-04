Police Investigating University Bathroom Filming Reports

An investigation is underway after reports women were filmed in a bathroom at the University of Newcastle this week.

The authorities were were made aware of an incident at the University’s inner-city campus on Hunter Street, where on Monday, 29 April, a person was allegedly seen recording footage in the ladies bathroom.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District have been notified and inquiries into the circumstances are underway.

Anyone with information that could assist officers is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.