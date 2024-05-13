Plane makes successful emergency landing at Newcastle Airport

A plane has successfully made an emergency landing at Newcastle Airport this afternoon.

The aircraft’s landing gear failed while mid-flight after taking off from Newcastle before 9:30am, prompting a massive emergency response.

According to the flight radar a small aircraft, operated by Eastern Air Services, originally bound for Port Macquarie, was circling around Newcastle Airport for around three hours, dumping fuel before making the emergency landing at around 12:20pm.

It was understood to be carrying up to three passengers.

Thankfully, it appears that all on board were able to walk off the aircraft, which also managed to stay remain in one piece.

Newcastle Airport says they are working to re-open the airfield as soon as possible.

“We’re incredibly relieved the aircraft landed safely this afternoon.

“We’re investigating options to recover the aircraft and re-open the airfield as soon as possible.

“We will update our socials with more information as it becomes available,” the airport posted on social media.

More to come.