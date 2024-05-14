Alleged “post and boast” lands teen in court

A teenager has been charged and will face court after a police car was allegedly rammed at Lake Macquarie early yesterday morning.

A fully marked police vehicle was parked and unattended on Oxford Street, Gateshead, when an unknown vehicle collided with the front offside of the police vehicle, rendering the police vehicle inoperable and drove away from the scene without stopping.

About midday yesterday, police located a silver Jeep Cherokee 4WD abandoned in Eino Place, Ellebana.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from Salamander Bay on May 9.

Police then went to Jonathan Street, Ellebana, and spoke with a 15-year-old-boy.

He’s been charged with car theft, having his face disguised, dangerous driving, putting up a “post and boast” on social media and other offences.

The boy was refused bail and will appear before a children’s court today.