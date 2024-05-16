Another local sports field targeted by vandals

Another local sports club has arrived at their home ground to find it targeted by vandals.

This time, deep tyre tracks have been etched into Walker Fields in Elermore Vale, which is home to the South Wallsend Junior Soccer Club.

Combined with recent wet weather the damage has been made worse and is the latest in a string of attacks on public places, including at Boomerang Park in Raymond Terrace and Green Point Reserve in Belmont.

The club is urging anyone with information about the damage to get in touch with police.

Image: South Wallsend Junior Soccer Club