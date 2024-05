The Environment Protection Authority says its aware of rotten egg gas type smell around Newcastle today.

While it is unpleasant the EPA says early indications have ruled out anything untoward and believe it to be emanating from decaying vegetation and stagnant water in wetlands and low lying areas following rainfall.

The heavy fog this morning didn’t help the situation, trapping the odours close to the ground.

Hunter Water ruled out the smell being caused by its operations earlier today.