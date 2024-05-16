Police launch appeal to locate 12-year-old girl missing from the Hunter

Police are appealing for public help to find a 12-year-old girl missing from the Hunter.

Sophie Fletcher was last seen leaving Newcastle Interchange, getting on a bus headed to the Nelson Bay area about 1.40pm on Monday May 13.

Police believe she may have boarded a train at Newcastle Interchange at about 4 o’clock the same afternoon.

When she could not be located or contacted, Sophie was reported missing at about 5pm that day.

Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.

Sophie was last seen with her hair in two pigtails, wearing denim shorts, a black hoodie, white socks and white slide sandals, carrying a black backpack.

She is known to frequent the Rutherford, Newcastle and Liverpool areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Monaro Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.