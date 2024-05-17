A-league thrown into chaos following arrest of three players allegedly involved in betting corruption

The A-League has been thrown into chaos today, with a trio of players now in strife over their alleged involvement in betting corruption.

The three men – understood to be from Macarthur FC – were arrested after search warrants were executed at five properties in Western Sydney, following investigations led by the NSW Organised Crime Squad.

Police will alleged the players attached to the same club were involved in yellow card manipulation manipulation.

Investigations revealed a senior player was allegedly taking instructions from a man – believed to be offshore in South America – to organise for yellow cards to occur during certain games in exchange for profit.

The number of yellow cards were allegedly manipulated during games played on Friday 24 November 2023 and Saturday 9 December 2023.

Failed attempts were then allegedly made to control the number of yellow cards during games on Saturday 20 April 2024 and Saturday 4 May 2024.

The men aged 33, 32 and 27 will face court later today.

Football Australia says it is aware of the situation and are fully cooperating with the Organised Crime Squad, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, Sport Integrity Australia and the NSW Crime Commission in the matter.

The APL has also confirmed it is liaising closely with all relevant agencies.