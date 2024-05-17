Uni student protests may escalate today

Newcastle university students are expected to rally today in support of a pro-Palestine encampment which was set up at the uni this week.

Several dozen students are involved in the tent camp, which follows similar uni protests around the country.

A rally will be held at 12.30 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Shadow federal minister for education Sarah Henderson says the coalition and other non-government members have written to the Prime Minister calling for an urgent judicial inquiry into antisemitism at Australian university campuses.

She says the government must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism across the nation, including at universities.