Another local post office is set to close its doors.

The owners of the Windale shop on Lake Street have announced the service will wrap up on June 17 and becomes the fifth in as many months, with nearby Elermore Vale, Glendale, Lambton and Lochinvar also shutting up shop.

It’s heightened community outrage, with some fearing they will be left without even the basic of services.

Australia Post have directed customers to Mount Hutton, Gateshead, Charlestown and Warners Bay.