Starbucks lodges plans for first Hunter store

Plans for a new fast food restaurant in Rutherford have been lodged with Maitland Council.

Starbucks plans to spend more than $14 million on building the new outlet from the ground up on corner of the New England Highway and John Street, with all of the bells and whistles, including car parking, drive-through and signage.

It is the coffee chains second go at cracking the Hunter market, after a flagship store in Glendale was closed in 2008.

Starbucks says once operational the store would operate 24/7 and employ up to 25 people on rotating shifts.

The plans are now with Maitland Council who will assess the details and make a decision.