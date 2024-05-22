Toronto Baths Upgrade Set To Make A Splash With Works Kicking Off

The baths will be fully enclosed, with a new accessible ramp installed for water access | Image supplied.

Winter upgrades to a popular lakeside swimming hole kicked off today with the first sod officially turned.

The $1 million project being undertaken by Lake Macquarie Council will see the Toronto Baths completely transformed in a manner of weeks.

Plans include a new accessibility ramp into the water, new jetty decking and installation of netting around the baths to protect swimmers from sharks and other large sea creatures.

The existing L-shaped jetty will also be extended with an additional arm in the north-east corner to create a fully enclosed bathing area.

“These improvements will ensure everyone in our community can enjoy this magnificent and historic swimming spot,” Mayor Kay Fraser said.

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper said the works would “no doubt bring more visitors to our already popular Toronto foreshore.”

“I’m pleased to see the next stage of the Toronto foreshore revitalisation project get underway,” he said.

“The completed works to the Town Green precinct have really lifted the foreshore and the community and local businesses are already seeing the benefits.”

Funding for the baths upgrade was provided by the NSW Government under the Places to Swim program aimed at supporting the creation of places for people to enjoy the state’s rivers, lakes, dams and other inland waterways.

Construction is expected to be finalised in July of this year.

The improvements can’t come quick enough for regular baths users like Bevan McGregor, a member of the Toronto Swimmers group that swims year-round at the site.

Mr McGregor said he, like many others, was drawn to the lake for its morning calm, the spectacular sunrises and the abundant marine life.

“Then there’s the feel of the water against your skin and the joy that permeates your being after the swim,” he said.

“We’re pleased Council has had the foresight to apply for funding under the Places to Swim program and appreciate the opportunity we’ve had to contribute to the upgrade’s planning process.”

“The rejoining of the arms of the baths will also enhance the experience of those walkers who want to complete the whole perimeter circuit.”

Today’s sod turning ceremony marks the start of the next phase of work under the Council’s multi-million Toronto Foreshore Master Plan.

Construction of the broader Wharf Road precinct is expected to start in mid-2025, allowing time for final design and approval, and providing the opportunity for the foreshore area to remain open during the peak summer period.