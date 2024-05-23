Emergency services called to high speed motor accident South of Lake Macquarie

Emergency services and police responded to a high speed roll-over motor vehicle accident just South of Lake Macquarie early this morning.

Hamlyn Terrace firefighters responded to the incident on the Doyalson link road, West of Lake Munmorah, shortly before 5am.

Soon after arriving, firefighters ensured that all occupants were removed from the vehicle and that there were no oil or fuel leaks.

Responders worked quickly to clear the scene with the road open and debris cleared.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Image: Hamlyn Terrace Fire Station