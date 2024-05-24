Housing hotspots found in the Hunter

The Hunter has some of the home building and population hotspots, according to the Housing Industry Association.

Hunter director Craig Jennion says Branxton – Greta – Pokolbin makes it to the NSW Top 10 List, after recording $216.3 million in residential building approvals last financial year.

He says while the other areas that made it to the Hunter List did not meet the national threshold of $200 million, they represent areas in the Hunter Region that are seeing a population and home building boom.

Second on the Hunter List was Thornton – Millers Forest.

Third place went to Morisset – Cooranbong.