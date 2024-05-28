Better boating on Lake horizon

Lake Macquarie boaters can look forward to the Swansea Channel remaining safe and navigable with stage two of dredging underway.

Thirteen-thousand cubic metes of sand will be removed from the Drop Over, Swan Bay entrance and Dog Leg over the coming weeks.

Dredging is expected to be completed in July, provided there are no delays. The sand will be placed on Elizabeth Island.

Member for Swansea Yasmin Catley says proactive dredging taking place before the Channel becomes unnavigable.

Image: Neumann Dredging.