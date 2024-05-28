Newcastle Inner City Bypass reaches major milestone

Motorists are now starting to see much of the bridge being built across the Jesmond roundabout as part of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass construction.

This week, crews are busy installing six of 27 precast girders, which are being installed over the top of Newcastle Road, linking the long-awaited missing stretch of the project with the northern end.

Once the 3.4 kilometre four-lane divided road is complete, the bypass is set to remove up to 30,000 vehicles each day from the existing route of Lookout Road, Croudace Street and Newcastle Road.

Transport for NSW Director Region North Anna Zycki says the bridge being constructed is one of six that will help carry traffic between Rankin Park and Jesmond.

“Having these girders lifted into place is really showing the Newcastle community the size of this project, as a key part of the bypass is being built before their eyes.

“The project’s contractor, Fulton Hogan, will be building this bridge with girders which weigh about 53 tonnes each and are 28.5 metres long.

“The girders are being installed using a 750-tonne crane, which is one of the largest cranes in Australia,” Ms Zycki said.

To allow for works to be carried out, up to ten minute detours will be in place each night between 7pm and 5am until Saturday.

Eastbound motorists will be diverted up the bypass towards the University of Newcastle, around the roundabout and back down the bypass towards Jesmond.

Transport for NSW have confirmed the project remains on time and on budget and is set to open by late-2025.