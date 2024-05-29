Flooding concerns about M1 extension

Residents around Millers Forest in Port Stephens have rallied against what they say are flood risks associated with the current M1 motorway extension in their area.

Maitland deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin says Transport for NSW is proposing to build a rock platform in the Hunter River at Hexham/Tarro instead of the floating pontoon which was originally planned.

He says this represents a major risk to flood mitigation for the Maitland and Port Stephens LGAs should a flood occur during this time and locals are concerned about the permanent effects on the river with stones being left in the river after construction is complete.