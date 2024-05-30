Six new inductees to Maitland’s Hall of Fame

Six Maitland locals have been inducted into the city’s Hall of Fame.

Established in 2016, it celebrates individuals from across the community who have made outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.

Lance Murray, Colonel Alexander Wilkinson, Jane Taylor, Henry Chamberlain Russell, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Scobie and Robert Fletcher have now all made the list.

To mark the occasion Maitland Council have unveiled renovations to the rotunda at Maitland Park, with new pavers and engraved names of all inductees.

Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold says the Hall of Fame is about honouring local people who have truly made a difference in our community.

“Many of our inductees have spent their entire lives in Maitland, while others joined us later, but all have made significant contributions to our city.

“Placing the physical depiction of the Maitland Hall of Fame in the Maitland Park Rotunda allows us to celebrate and showcase our Hall of Fame inductees with the entire community,” Cr Penfold said.