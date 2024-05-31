Massive hydrogen hub approved for Newcastle

In a major step for the state’s renewables sector, the NSW Government has given planning approval to a $207.6 million hydrogen hub in the Hunter.

The state significant development at Kooragang Island led by Origin Future Fuels is expected to begin construction in mid-2025.

Green hydrogen is created through the splitting of water into hydrogen and oxygen which can be used as a feedstock in industrial processes and as a fuel source in the transport sector.

The development will support the hydrogen industry in NSW by establishing a commercial-scale green hydrogen supply chain and a hydrogen refuelling network for the Hunter Region and NSW.

The development will save the equivalent of more than 52,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year from Orica’s facility and create 160 construction jobs with 10 continuing roles.