Minimum wage workers in line for pay boost

The salaries of 2.6 million workers across Australia will receive a boost next month.

The Fair Work Commission has released its annual wage decision affecting minimum and award wage earners this morning.

The workplace umpire landed on a 3.75 per cent increase, meaning the minimum wage will rise to $24.72.

The decision meets in the middle of the Australian Council of Trade Unions push for a 5 per cent increase and the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry who advocated a 2 per cent.

It will come into effect from July 1.