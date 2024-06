Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an e-scooter rider at West Wallsend yesterday afternoon.

The man’s scooter hit a Toyota Hilux on Appletree Road just after midday.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, fell to the road and died at the scene.

The driver of a Toyota was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.