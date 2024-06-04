Missing teen sought in Newcastle

Police are appealing for public help to find a teenager missing from Newcastle.

17-year-old Tyrus Reseck, was last seen on Thursday of last week, leaving a unit on Platt Street, Waratah and was dropped off at Waratah railway station.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.

He’s described as Caucasian, about 160cm tall, of solid build, with short red/ginger hair and blue eyes and is known to frequent the Hamilton, Islington, Mayfield and Cameron Park areas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers.